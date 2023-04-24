Tiffany knows how to cater to ultra-elite shoppers The reopening of the famous Fifth Avenue flagship is an ode to a new era for the American jewellery house /fashion/trends/tiffany-knows-how-to-cater-to-ultra-elite-shoppers-111682322506951.html 111682322506951 story

The newly transformed flagship on 57th Street and Fifth Avenue is now known as 'The Landmark' (Courtesy Tiffany & Co.)

After three years of renovation, jewellery house Tiffany & Co. will open its Fifth Avenue flagship store, now called the Landmark, on 28 April.

The store, on 57th Street and Fifth Avenue, will house new Tiffany & Co. Custom artwork, never-before-seen jewels and immersive displays.

The Landmark marks the luxury retail institution’s first holistic renovation of the store since it first opened its doors in 1940. Architect Peter Marino has reimagined the interior architecture and OMA New York, led by the renowned Shohei Shigematsu, spearheaded the renovation of the building’s core and circulation infrastructure as well as the addition of the new three-story volume above the existing building.

“The reopening of the iconic Fifth Avenue Landmark is a major milestone for our House. Symbolic of a new era for Tiffany & Co., the Landmark is much more than a jewelry store—it is a cultural hub with an exquisite showcase of architecture and superior hospitality, as well as cutting-edge art and design. It sets a new bar for luxury retail on a global scale," Anthony Ledru, president and chief executive officer of Tiffany & Co., said in a press release.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Ledru said among his many goals is to cater to a more elite clientele and skew the products to a steeper price point.

And the new store makes his intentions clear.

Integrated throughout the Landmark’s 10 floors are nearly 40 artworks, including never-before-seen Tiffany-commissioned pieces. The curation features works by renowned artists including Damien Hirst, Julian Schnabel, Rashid Johnson, Anna Weyant and Daniel Arsham. The heart of the store features a sculptural spiral staircase with undulating transparent balustrades adorned with rock crystal, inspired by, and reflecting the sensual and organic designs of Elsa Peretti.

Meanwhile, LVMH, which acquired Tiffany in 2021, is shifting resources out of Hong Kong, reflecting waning interest in what used to be Asia’s premium shopping hub as mainland Chinese consumers switch to shopping at home, says a Bloomberg report.

“The top global luxury conglomerate wants to focus more of its investment in burgeoning metropolises such as Shanghai, Chengdu, Guangzhou and Shenzhen as Hong Kong loses its relevance in the Greater China region, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations,” the report adds.