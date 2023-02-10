This Valentine's Day, ditch the red and play with colourful prints Designers suggest skipping the predictable reds for something fun and floral on the special day /fashion/trends/this-valentine-s-day-ditch-the-red-and-play-with-colourful-prints-111675998061402.html 111675998061402 story

Thinking of which look to go for for your Valentine's Day date with a special someone or with a close group of friends? A pair of sparkly vertiginous heels or perhaps a power blow dry?

Not a bad idea, but remember to steer clear of the clichés and have a slightly nuanced approach to dressing.

Designer Nitya Bajaj suggests ditching the predictable reds for something fun, feminine and floral. "Opt for a beautiful mix of floral prints juxtaposed with sequin sheeting and pearl hand embroidery. Flowers always work. Moreover, let your pretty face do all the talking. Keep the hair simple and makeup minimal with dewy finish. Simple beach waves or soft curls with pearl finish eyeshadow and nude glossy lips will be enough to make you shine. Go heavy with the mascara. You can also put your hair in a clean bun and do light eyes with berry lips for a bold statement," suggests Bajaj.

"With a striking outfit like that, you need to keep the accessories less conflicting and simple. Team it with the trending Cinderella glass slippers or nude stilettos and make an instant statement," she adds.

Be the boss babe

If we talk about V- day clichés, soft curls and reds come to mind. But it’s time to embrace a more refreshing approach. Designer Bhawna Rao suggests, "Sleek high ponytails and braids paired with powerful, bold ensembles is how women would look style savvy on their V-day evening. Show your healthy skin or glass look makeup with just the right amount of gloss."

How about bringing in an element of surprise? You can go bold with unconventional colours like papayas and greens, or opt for lilacs and peaches. Designer Supria Munjal says, "For makeup, we recommend going more natural with dewy skin, flushed cheeks, and tinted lips. You can style your hair in soft waves that bring out your face cut or a soft messy updo. The outfit can be accompanied by a micro bag since it is easy to carry and super trendy. While choosing jewellery, make sure it is minimalistic. Complete the look with nude stilettos or create a coordinated look with tonal pumps."

Striking accessories

Nothing pairs better than some chunky gold jewellery and neutral colour footwear with striking prints in comfortable silhouettes.

Rishika Jain, co-founder and creative director of Ted Ferde, says a neat gelled sturdy look for men "is just the touch-up needed to amp up any outfit. Women can wear a bright eye shadow that matches their outfit, with some gold glitter, voluminous lashes, scintillating highlighter and a rosy cheek tint to add some glam."

Embrace classic styles

Designer David Abraham says, "In order to look style-savvy on V-Day, wear clothes that make you feel confident and happy, whether it is a basic black or a bright yellow. And you can't go wrong with sleek straight hair and subtle classic makeup," he says.

"Statement jewellery and basic nude/black pumps would be ideal to pair with striking prints and bold patterns," adds Rakesh Thakore.

