This Independence day, celebrate freedom of movement as well

From contemporary designs to relaxed silhouettes, a list of stylish pieces that are anti-fit

Block-printed shackets are perhaps one of the best ways to stay stylish while being comfortable. By 23n69e.
Relaxed handmade co-ords are ideal for a day out in the beach or a day in working from home. By Wunderhaus 
A handmade kurta set can be worn as loungewear or for a brunch with friends. By Ikai 
Giving Khadi a contemporary uplift, hand-embroidered shirts make for a great day-to-evening garment. Plus, they are a good conversation starter. By Label Harago 
  FIRST PUBLISHED
    15.08.2022 | 12:53 PM IST

