Home >
Fashion>
Trends
>
This Independence day, celebrate freedom of movement as well
This Independence day, celebrate freedom of movement as well
From contemporary designs to relaxed silhouettes, a list of stylish pieces that are anti-fit
/fashion/trends/this-independence-day-celebrate-freedom-of-movement-as-well-111660544256555.html
111660544256555
gallery
Block-printed shackets are perhaps one of the best ways to stay stylish while being comfortable. By 23n69e.
(Instagram/23n69e)
Relaxed handmade co-ords are ideal for a day out in the beach or a day in working from home. By Wunderhaus
(Instagram/ WunderhausPondicherry )
A handmade kurta set can be worn as loungewear or for a brunch with friends. By Ikai
(Instagram/ikaibyRaginiAhuja )
Giving Khadi a contemporary uplift, hand-embroidered shirts make for a great day-to-evening garment. Plus, they are a good conversation starter. By Label Harago
(Instagram/ Harago )
Next Story