This festive season, keep it subtle and blingy

It's time to ring in the festivities with some chic festive essentials steeped in freewheeling weightlessness. Given the current panoply of festive offerings, one could easily sense a wave of timeless and slow fashion, with a hint of heritage and nostalgia. The racks in stores are full of luxury pret and diffusion pieces, and runway nod strongly in favour of a versatile and contemporary closet rooted in India's indigenous crafts and textiles.

Designer Shruti Sancheti suggests blending bling with understated pieces and opting for silhouettes like sharara pants, wide-leg trousers, co-ord sets and kaftans. "Metallic colours or dopamine hues that denote festivity like pop pink, alphonso yellow, saffron, parrot green, along with perennial favourites, the neutrals, will set the mood for the parties. Invest in timeless traditional embroideries with a modern twist like danka work, ek taar, mirror work and pearl embroidery," she says.

In terms of jewellery, Sancheti suggests going for heritage-inspired pieces like the nath or haath phool. "The ideal way to accessorise will be adding just one striking piece instead of the entire paraphernalia. Festivities signify heritage values so one can sport something traditional, but I'd suggest add an impossibly contemporary element like a bomber jacket over a pair of sharara pants or a harness over the sari blouse or a trench over palazzo pants," she says.

Designer Sonam Modi of label SVA suggests a vibrant interplay of prints. "Go for a print on print look or opt for interesting statement-making layering with prints. Moreover, invest in printed pieces that have embroideries, which add just the right amount of metallic touches. Complete the look with oxidised silver tribal jewellery, something edgy as opposed to traditional like the long necklaces and chokers," says Modi.

Designer Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia of Nirmooha roots for some fusion styles that don't compromise on comfort. "Play with fun draping techniques in your attire. Or go for lightweight fabric that flatters the silhouette. A small clutch to carry your essentials is necessary. Go crazy with rings that will complement your attire. Style it all with some ornate jhumkas/earrings and a vintage watch," she says.

She also recommends trying bold patterns and prints together, a fun way to stay ahead of the style curve.

In the menswear space, it's all about embracing the classic kurtas, bandhgalas and sherwanis in hues of ivory, blue and beige. Designer Arjun Kilachand suggests: "My all time favourite is a classic navy blue bandhgala suit. It's timeless, evergreen and can be worn on any formal occasion. Having said that, festive trends this season are gravitating towards a monochrome look with tonal geometric embroidery. I'd suggest opting for outfits, which are practical buys and can be repeated for many occasions."

He suggests a pair of handmade jadau buttons for all grooms and groomsmen. "It really brings depth and adds a touch of royalty to a man’s personality," he .

