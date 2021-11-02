This Diwali, explore the charm of white home decor 

I love the colour white. It possibly stems from watching my grandparents dress only in white linen, be it at home or outside. Our home festivities would include white flowers like mogra, used as décor, in hair ties or to add fragrance to indoor spaces. Its neutral shade allows it to be paired a wide range of colours.

Being such a versatile colour, white can be promptly used for festive occasions. Bright colours and décor dominate our interiors during the festive season, but white can be used to balance their stark effect with its subtle charm.

This can be done through accents, soft furnishings or décor in white complemented with other festive decorations. Here are some ways to include it:

Glow in the dark

White is great for darker spaces, but even if you would want to use it as an accent colour to a dark theme it would most definitely lift the space. If you have a dark room in your house or apartment that you want to lighten up, try things like wool-white paint, wallpaper in simple prints in a tone-on-tone effect and texture paint. If you have a lot of dark furniture, cotton/wool-white walls can help balance it out. If you are someone who can’t stand the off- or yellow- white looks, cool tones are the way to go. Cool-toned white paint is a good colour to achieve a modern or contemporary aesthetic.

When using 10 different textures/shades in a space, have a whitewash in a tone of white, like milk, cotton, egg or lace white. This can help create a bright effect without dulling any texture or shade. Even beige to light cold-coffee tones work well together when used for complementing textures.

When paired together, black and white create high contrast and striking results. If you look back at most heritage structures you’ll find beautiful floor patterns in black and white. Similar contrasts can be found in the wall murals in the Shekhawati region of Rajasthan. Artists and designers in every era have adopted this dramatic combination.

Teaming white with grey creates a monochromatic scheme that is subtle, chic, and easily adaptable for a range of designs.

White can represent nothingness and possibility. It can also be a signifier of good taste, sophistication and simplicity. Brands like Jo Malone has placed white at the core of their aesthetic and ethos.

White is certainly chic, but when used too liberally it can feel harsh and clinical. For liveable narratives, white can be used with natural colours and materials to offset its cleanliness. Wood, copper, blue and rust colours give white interiors a cosy, Scandinavian-inspired look.

Yes, white rooms can indeed be boring or dingy, but only if you choose a white that isn't the right shade. But if you choose the right white and add some easy touches, a white room can be the focal point of any house.

Painting a space white makes you notice the texture, the brick, the wood, the room and all its elements. It makes you notice the light coming in through the windows, the art, the furniture, and the people in the space. It's pretty magical. White has more power and more importance than you realise.

