These are world’s most expensive cities for luxury living

Singapore has topped the list of the most expensive cities in the world for luxury living.

The city-state, ranked fifth in 2022, moved ahead of Shanghai and Hong Kong, which are in second and third spots, respectively. These were the conclusions of a report by Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer Group Ltd.

One of the first places in Asia to reopen its borders during the pandemic, Singapore’s attractiveness to high-net-worth individuals is reflected in rising prices that locals now face. By the end of 2022, Singapore counted an estimated 1,500 family offices in the territory, twice the number of the previous year, according to the report. It’s the most expensive city globally for car prices, states a Bloomberg report.

“High living standards and ballooning demands on local infrastructure mean life here does not come cheap,” according to the Julius Baer Group report released earlier this week. “Residential property is in extremely high demand, and punitively taxed cars and essential health insurance are 133% and 109% more expensive than the global average respectively.”

Among the factors Julius Baer’s Lifestyle Index considers for its world’s 25 most expensive cities are residential properties, cars, business class flights, business school, degustation dinners and other luxuries. Asia remained the most costly region for luxury living for the fourth straight year.

New York was another big gainer. The US financial capital rose to fifth from 11th last year, due to a strengthening dollar and a rebound from the pandemic, states the Bloomberg report.

London slipped to fourth place from second. Brexit and its “ensuing turmoil” continue to dent the UK’s reputation and the city now faces strong competition from burgeoning financial centers such as Dubai and Singapore, according to Julius Baer.

For the first time since the report began, Europe, the Middle East and Africa is the most affordable region to live well in, with European cities dropping in rankings.

Dubai vaulted into the top 10 for the first time, becoming the seventh most expensive city, as Zurich slid to 14th place. The Emirate is a “star performer” in this year’s index, and the relocation of large numbers of wealthy individuals has affected property prices and demand, said Julius Baer, which surveyed high-net-worth individuals with bankable household assets of $1 million or more between February to March 2023.