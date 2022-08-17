There's a sexy hairstyle for every face shape

If you think you can’t do much with men’s hair, you can't be more wrong. Stylists believe that after spending over two years inside the four walls, people want to experiment more with their hair, as they return to the physical office.

“Men are back with longer hair length. They are flaunting it and carrying it well," says hair artist Vaishakhi Haria, salon director and educator, Splash Salon. “But knowing your hair type is important, as it can make or break the look. If you have extremely thick hair and it’s not texturised properly, it could go pooofff like a mushroom,” Haria explains. Referring to the looks of the fashion world’s current it boys—Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, Machine Gun Kelly and Harry Styles—she says, “This just-out-of-the-bed look works well on wavy texture and requires minimum maintenance. If styled correctly, it can go from messy to classy real quick.”

A classic cut that is still hot this year is the fade haircut and its many versions, says Darshith Shivangere, owner of Dessange Paris Salon and Spa in Bengaluru. “Fade haircuts are everywhere because a fade can be added to any hair type, length, style or any hair texture. All types of face shapes go well with this cut. I would probably not recommend this style to people with a bumpy head shape,” suggests Shivangere.

He says that there are five types of top trending fades. The low fade is a perfect look for those who want a versatile and typically masculine cut. The mid fade is a good option for all men, especially since it can be styled in various ways, with a side part and or even slicked back.

The high fade instead provides a close shave on the sides and back of the head. It starts above or around the temples, and looks stylish and sophisticated, Shivangere explains.

“One of the most popular fades is the taper or the tape fade, which involves cutting the hair from long to short on the sides and back while keeping the length on top of the head. It can be sharp and neat but also cool,"he says. "Lastly, skin fade refers to hair that is faded on the sides down to the skin (like the Shelby boys from Peaky Blinders), leaving long hair at the top of the head. This is a perfect look if you are going for something cool and polished.”

Actor Timothée Chalamet sporting the long hair trend. (Instagram/Timothée Chalamet)

Haria also recommends the faux hawk if you have a sharp face shape, which is edgy like a mohawk but can be worn to work too. “Long hair looks fabulous if styled properly," she reiterates. "It works well on bigger foreheads and oblong face shapes. Also, the side part. Now, this trend has been here for a couple of years, and it is here to stay. It works for most face shapes.”

