The power trouser suit is also a party essential

Heading to a house party or a techno music fest? Ditch your trustee LBD in favour of season's more endearing sartorial pick: the trouser suit realised in statement hues.

From Barbiecore pink seen at Valentino to luxe sheen-inducing velvet tailoring at Tom Ford and Alberta Ferretti, suits in striking hues are very much in. Back home, labels like Sneha Arora, November Noon, Limerick and Ekaya Banaras have rendered their take on the form-flattering classic as well.

"Layering is fun in this season and yes that statement suit that's been screaming for attention since the last few months can now be taken out and teamed with pop coloured tees or a simple long white shirt and a bold gold in the accessories," says designer Sneha Arora.

Moreover, the tailored pants can be paired with solid silk blouses, a long woollen coat and a pair of statement boots, making it a perfect outfit for a New Year's party.

By Sneha Arora

"On some days, just go monochrome and wear all things the same colour as the suit for a power look. And on days when a shirt is not enough, but a suit is too much, just throw on the blazer with a button down shirt and some well-fitted denims and heels," adds Arora.

Designer Deepak Shah of label November Noon nods in favour of blazers in lightweight silk with relaxed shape and structured shoulders that can be worn endlessly with trousers, a plausible style for day and night.

"For a more comfortable look, the pant suit can be paired well with a white turtleneck and sneakers, carried comfortably with a tote bag, perfect for your brunches or shopping sprees. Modernise the classic pant suit by mixing and matching contrasting jackets and trousers. The end result will still be polished, but a little more unexpected," says Shah.

﻿Layering with bright hues can be tricky but if one styles them with muted tones and statement accessories, they can be real head turners. "Like one can style a shiny velvet suit with muted heels and a pair of statement earrings," says designer Nanki Maggo Papneja, co-founder and creative head of Limerick.

Designer Nikita Mhaisalkar hails velvet as a timeless classic: "You may layer it inside, outside or both in your look. The micro velvet is easy to layer as a gilet, blazer or an over jacket as well. A velvet muffler is a smart option for the season too," suggests Mhaisalkar.

