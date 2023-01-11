The old-school fashion of Golden Globes 2023 Ruffled gowns, traditional jackets, embellished dresses—a look at some of the simple, yet stunning looks at the star-studded awards night /fashion/trends/the-old-school-fashion-of-golden-globes-2023-111673413863454.html 111673413863454 story

Actor Ram Charan (left) and film director S. S. Rajamouli arrive for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on 10 January. (AFP)

As expected, celebrities brought their A-game to the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet. Whether it was Ram Charan, who opted for a Tarun Tahiliani bandhgala, S. S. Rajamouli's red and black kurta and dhoti, Billy Porter's Siriano magenta tuxedo dress or Viola Davis in a royal blue Jason Wu gown, the theme for the night was elegant old-school fashion.

A look at some of the stunning looks:

Billy Porter (via REUTERS)

Billy Porter made another super stylish appearance with the Siriano magenta tuxedo dress.

Viola Davis. (Invision)

Davis' looked regal in her Wu gown with ruching.

Also read: A-list glamour returns to the Golden Globes red carpet

Jennifer Coolidge with her award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television for 'The White Lotus' (Invision)

Coolidge brought a sense of glam and fun to the red carpet with her black Dolce and Gabbana long-sleeved gown with matching nail polish.

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams, who was nominated for Best Actress Motion Picture Drama for The Fabelmans, wore a custom Gucci ivory gown with bead-trimmed, pleated ruffles and platform sandals.

Jessica Chastain (Invision)

Chastain stunned in an intricate Oscar de la Renta gown.

Matt Bomer (Invision)

Matt Bomer's aubergine velvet blazer was on trend.

Also read: Golden Globes 2023: Fabelmans, Banshees of Inisherin triumph