The necklaces that sparkled the most at Cannes red carpet

Julia Roberts' dazzling Chopard necklace, centred on a 100 carat-plus yellow diamond, perfectly complemented her black outfit.
Anne Hathaway's sapphire necklace from Bulgari matched her gorgeous smile as she posed with Jaylin Webb (left) and Michael Banks Repeta (right) at the premiere of the film 'Armageddon Time' on 19 May.
Deepika Padukone's Cartier necklace made quite a statement, along with her Nicolas Ghesquière dress.
Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio matched her Stephane Rolland gown with Boucheron jewellery.
