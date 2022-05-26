advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
PHOTOS VIDEOS
PHOTOS VIDEOS

Home > Fashion> Trends > The necklaces that sparkled the most at Cannes red carpet  

The necklaces that sparkled the most at Cannes red carpet

From Deepika Padukone's Cartier stunner to Julia Robert's Chopard diamond, some of our favourite jewellery pieces worn during the film festival 

Julia Roberts' dazzling Chopard necklace, centred on a 100 carat-plus yellow diamond, perfectly complemented her black outfit. 
Julia Roberts' dazzling Chopard necklace, centred on a 100 carat-plus yellow diamond, perfectly complemented her black outfit.  (AFP)
Anne Hathaway's sapphire necklace from Bulgari matched her gorgeous smile as she posed with Jaylin Webb (left) and Michael Banks Repeta (right) at the premiere of the film 'Armageddon Time' on 19 May.
Anne Hathaway's sapphire necklace from Bulgari matched her gorgeous smile as she posed with Jaylin Webb (left) and Michael Banks Repeta (right) at the premiere of the film 'Armageddon Time' on 19 May. (AP)
Deepika Padukone's Cartier necklace made quite a statement, along with her Nicolas Ghesquière dress.
Deepika Padukone's Cartier necklace made quite a statement, along with her Nicolas Ghesquière dress. (REUTERS)
Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio matched her Stephane Rolland gown with Boucheron jewellery.
Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio matched her Stephane Rolland gown with Boucheron jewellery. (AFP)
  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    26.05.2022 | 10:14 AM IST

Next Story