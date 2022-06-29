The macho man loves jewellery too

Do a Google search of jewellery in India, and you’ll be flooded with images of women wearing big gold necklaces. Think of rings, anklets, bracelets or necklaces and the market, offline or online, is full of options for jewel pieces for women. Jewellery, however, was not always about just women. Go back to the ancient ages, and you’ll find instances of kings wearing a lot of jewellery—from Sayajirao Gawkwad III's infamous Baroda necklace to Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhaman's love for the signet ring.

Somewhere between neck ties and diamonds becoming a girl’s best friend, men limited their jewellery style to simpler accessories like watches and the classic wedding band. Today, however, there is a growing interest in men’s fashion and accessories. What really sparked this change?

Freedom of expression

What was once considered a symbol for “rarity” is now becoming an expression of uniqueness. People's style has evolved, including the accessories they like to wear. From lip rings, belly chains, figurative pendants to pearl earrings and chunky chains, people are ready to express themselves through the clothes and accessories they wear.

Gone are the days when jewellery was seen as “feminine”. With gender lines getting blurred and the world moving beyond the traditional "he and she", more people are becoming comfortable wearing the jewellery they want.

Celebrity influence

It’s no secret that many of us idolise stars both in India and abroad. Be it Harry Styles and his pearl earrings, Timothy Chalamet and his arm ornaments, or Ranveer Singh and his pearl necklace, some celebrities don't shy away from flaunting their bejewelled accessories, whether on the red carpet or in daily wear. It’s becoming common for fashion-conscious men to rock their trinkets in public.

Maximalism is the new minimalism

In the pandemic era, people want to celebrate more extravagantly. With the un-matching aesthetic on the rise, everyone is looking to wear their gems in the most untraditional way. A polki necklace with a white shirt, or even a hoop earring while riding the bike, people are okay with “loud” things if it makes them happy.

Jewellery has always been a form of self-expression. Whether it helps you feel confident, brightens up your day or just highlights a part of your personality, it's part of dressing up. After lockdowns forced us to stay indoors, people now want to step out more, partying like there's no tomorrow. And trendy jewellery always helps you shine a bit more.=

Umang Gupta is the seventh generation owner of Shri Ram Hari Ram Jewellers, Dariba Kalan.

