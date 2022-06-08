The kimono shows how East fashion influenced the West

More than 60 kimonos are on display alongside Western dresses, reports Reuters. ‘Usually when you think of fashion, you think of big brands made in the Western world. But the kimono also had a fashion system going back to the 17th century,’ said Monika Bincsik, Diane and Arthur Abbey associate curator for Japanese Decorative Arts at the museum. A kimono by the House of Balenciaga (above). (AFP)