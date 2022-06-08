The kimono shows how East fashion influenced the West

A kimono on display as part of the ‘Kimono Style: The John C. Weber Collections’ show at The Met Fifth Avenue in New York.
More than 60 kimonos are on display alongside Western dresses, reports Reuters. ‘Usually when you think of fashion, you think of big brands made in the Western world. But the kimono also had a fashion system going back to the 17th century,’ said Monika Bincsik, Diane and Arthur Abbey associate curator for Japanese Decorative Arts at the museum. A kimono by the House of Balenciaga (above).
A kimono by British designer John Galliano's fashion house Maison Margiela on display.
A Kansai Yamamoto jacket is also part of the show. The exuberant Japanese designer was the most influential during the 1970s and 1980s.
A Hanae Mori dress on display as part of the show. Mori is the only Asian designer to be accepted as a member of La Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne.
