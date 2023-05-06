The high fashion at King Charles' coronation From the ceremony’s stars to the guests, most attendees opted for a relaxed, pared down look /fashion/trends/the-high-fashion-at-king-charles-coronation-111683382804770.html 111683382804770 story

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla, along with other members of the Royal family, stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony following their coronation ceremony in London, on 6 May (REUTERS)

Fashion at any major event, especially a royal coronation, is not just about fashion. It is also about symbolism, reflecting the wearer's style as well as the message they want to put across.

On 6 May, Prince William's wife Catherine, for instance, chose a floral headpiece instead of a tiara for the coronation of Charles III, in line with the "green" tone set for the coronation by the king. The silver Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece had three-dimensional leaf embroidery, Buckingham Palace said.

When it came to clothes, she kept it simple with official robes worn over an Alexander McQueen ivory silk crepe dress.

(from left) Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Wales, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, page of honour, Britain's Prince George of Wales on the Buckingham Palace balcony on 6 May (AFP)

Charles, a long-time environmental advocate with a passion for nature, made his wishes clear when he sent out coronation invitations featuring the Green Man, an ancient figure from British folklore symbolising the arrival of spring and rebirth, according to an AFP report.

The coronation was the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised.

Britain's Queen Camilla wore a modified version of Queen Mary's crown (AFP)

Queen Camilla, meanwhile, turned to British couturier Bruce Oldfield, a favourite of the king's former wife Diana, for her coronation dress, in ivory silk, according to the AFP report. It featured "garlands of abstract wildflowers from fields and hedgerows: daisy chains, forget-me-nots, celandine and scarlet pimpernel", the palace said in a statement.

Katy Perry during the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. (AFP)

Singer Katy Perry went for a Vivienne Westwood skirt suit, matching elbow-length gloves and hat.

Jill Biden at Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles III in London on 6 May. (AP)

The US First Lady Jill Biden also went for a comfortable, chic suit by Ralph Lauren.