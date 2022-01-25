advertisement

Home > Fashion> Trends > The heart of the Dior couture show was in India

The heart of the Dior couture show was in India

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri’s spring-summer 2022 show, held at Paris' Musée Rodin, celebrated the human side of high fashion and Indian craft 

Maria Grazia Chiuri’s moodboard for the collection, presented on 24 January, was dedicated to craftsmanship. Models presented the pieces against the background of vast tapestries, comprising the work of Indian artists Madhvi and Manu Parekh, rendered in embroidery by artisans at Mumbai-based Chanakya School of Craft.
Maria Grazia Chiuri at the end of her collection showcase.
The entire collection was in muted colours of whites, blacks and greys, focusing on the tradition and importance of embroidery as an art. 
The embroidered stockings were the other highlight of the show.
Despite being all couture, the collection had an interesting mix of daywear, including super luxe dresses and sharp tailored suits. 
  FIRST PUBLISHED
    25.01.2022 | 02:01 PM IST

