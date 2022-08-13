The Ganni girl wants to celebrate Copenhagen summer
At the Copenhagen fashion week, designer Ditte Reffstrup celebrated the city, its people and colours
Titled ‘Joyride’, the Ganni cruise 2023 collection featured bightly coloured pieces inspired by the city's street style.
(Instagram/ Copenhagen Fashion Week)
The designer said, 'It’s a celebration of the place, the culture and the people that make us who we are.'
(Instagram/Copenhagen Fashion Week)
The collection featured workwear jackets upcycled into funky street-style pieces.
(Instagram/ Copenhagen Fashion Week)
Classic Ganni elements such as trackpants and cowboy boots were present throughout the collection.
(Instagram/Copenhagen Fashion Week)
