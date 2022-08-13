advertisement

Home > Fashion> Trends > The Ganni girl wants to celebrate Copenhagen summer

The Ganni girl wants to celebrate Copenhagen summer

At the Copenhagen fashion week, designer Ditte Reffstrup celebrated the city, its people and colours

Titled ‘Joyride’, the Ganni cruise 2023 collection featured bightly coloured pieces inspired by the city's street style. 
Titled ‘Joyride’, the Ganni cruise 2023 collection featured bightly coloured pieces inspired by the city's street style.  (Instagram/ Copenhagen Fashion Week)
The designer said, 'It’s a celebration of the place, the culture and the people that make us who we are.'
The designer said, 'It’s a celebration of the place, the culture and the people that make us who we are.' (Instagram/Copenhagen Fashion Week)
The collection featured workwear jackets upcycled into funky street-style pieces.
The collection featured workwear jackets upcycled into funky street-style pieces. (Instagram/ Copenhagen Fashion Week)
Classic Ganni elements such as trackpants and cowboy boots were present throughout the collection. 
Classic Ganni elements such as trackpants and cowboy boots were present throughout the collection.  (Instagram/Copenhagen Fashion Week)
  FIRST PUBLISHED
    13.08.2022 | 08:00 AM IST

