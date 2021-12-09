The flavour of the season in luxury world: metaverse

Ralph Lauren is debuting its first digital fashion line in Roblox’s virtual world, becoming the latest apparel maker to try building brand awareness in the metaverse, reports Bloomberg. The company, known best for its polo shirts, is offering a “Winter Escape” experience in the Roblox online universe. Players can enjoy activities such as ice skating while shopping for retro sportswear from the designer’s 1990s collection. The items are expected to cost 125 to 300 Robux, or about $1.25 to $3.

It’s not the first time the fashion brand has ventured into the metaverse, the virtual worlds where video conferencing, gaming, social media and e-commerce blend together. In August, it launched an experience on Zepeto, a virtual world backed by South Korean internet giant Naver. In August last year, Ralph Lauren created shoppable digital apparel for Bitmoji avatars on Snapchat which could be ordered as physical outfits on the Ralph Lauren website.

The last-ever Nautilus 5711

Perhaps the most coveted watch in the world, the Nautilus was supposed to retire in 2022, with most models already spoken for. But the Swiss watchmaker and its American luxury retail partner will release just a few more, with a bright blue twist.

Earlier this year, collectors were crushed when Thierry Stern, the president of Patek Philippe, announced that the company was discontinuing its most sought-after watch: the Nautilus 5711. People waited for years — the waitlist was rumoured to be 10 years long — to get their hands on the 5711-1A-010, a steel model with a distinctive blue dial, reports Bloomberg. Shortly after confirming it would be discontinued, Stern promised a swan song for the model. In April, Patek Philippe unveiled a collection of 5711s with olive-green dials. That was the end of Ref. 5711, and a buying frenzy ensued. But this week, Patek Philippe announced a new limited-edition 5711 with a blue dial in Tiffany blue. The Patek Philippe Nautilus Ref. 5711/1A-018 celebrates the 170th anniversary of the partnership with the fabled American jeweller. The dial is Tiffany’s trademarked blue hue, and both logos appear on the dial: Patek Philippe at 12 o’clock and Tiffany & Co. at 6 o’clock. It has all of the signature Nautilus design details: Gerald Genta-designed case, horizontal relief embossing on the dial and luminous baton hands and hour markers. There will only be 170 pieces made, and as the truly final 5711, it’s sure to go down in Patek Philippe history.

