Home > Fashion> Trends > The flamboyant fashion of the first Rio Carnival in two years  

The flamboyant fashion of the first Rio Carnival in two years

Colourful floats and dazzling dancers at Rio de Janeiro's iconic Sambadrome put on brilliant displays at a delayed Carnival celebration after the pandemic 

Brazilian model and TV presenter Sabrina Sato from the Gavioes da Fiel samba school performs during a carnival parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
A dancer from the Mocidade Alegre samba school performs during the second night of carnival at Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil
Drum queen Sabrina Sato from the Gavioes da Fiel Samba school 
Famous dancer Giovana Angelica from the Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel samba school 
Members of Unidos da Tijuca samba school
A reveler of the Mocidade Alegre samba school performs during the second night of the carnival 
  FIRST PUBLISHED
    24.04.2022 | 11:47 AM IST

