The festive dress code is functional fashion 

Perhaps the most important piece of fashion advice is to be comfortable in what you wear. And in the pandemic world we have realised this more than ever. With the festive season in full swing, it’s a good idea to think about how to dress your best while staying true to your personality, keeping comfort and latest trends in check.

Here's how you can do that. But before we start remember that there are no rules to fashion. If anything the lockdown taught us it is that self-love and self-expression are important. So no matter which trend you follow, make it your own.

Keep it simple

Prints, silks, embellished—kaftan is the most glamorous and playful piece one could own. Wearing a kaftan, regardless of the occasion, is an easy way to dazzle while staying comfortable. All you have to do is to style it well like by cinching your kaftan in with a wide belt and teaming it with a good pair of jeans.

Tip: Choose a kaftan made of natural fabrics (such as organic cotton) to keep your body cool.

Experiment with patterns

Don’t be afraid to experiment with patterns and different materials when layering. Lightweight layering is a key trend this season. It's an art to layer and try to get as many looks as possible with a few pieces.

Want to stand out this festive season? Try a layered outfit and belt-up flared outfits with stylish waist belts. Look for versatile items that can be mixed and paired to create a variety of looks. Activewear can also be paired with classic staples like an oversized button-down. Colour clashing and tone dressing are two more popular trends. So experiment with fresh colour combinations. Dark tones should be contrasted by delicate pastels. Wearing dark colours and layering them with lovely pastel tints is always a good idea.

Tip: Use natural fabrics, silk, cotton, and linen for layering.

Go classic with simplicity

When you feel comfortable and stylish, you feel confident. Simplicity, in my opinion, exudes beauty and luxury. Keep your jewellery to a bare minimum. A statement choker or earrings can offer a lot of oomph to any outfit. A floral printed dupatta compliments a kurta's simplicity and adds a subtle charm, making it the finest traditional outfit for any festive celebration.

Anarkali sets and A-line kurtas are thought to be among the most comfortable Indian clothing that one may wear. Anarkalis are, of course, more popular because they are so adaptable and can be worn in different ways. Full-length anarkali sets always offer a graceful and elegant look.

A-line kurtas, meanwhile, can be paired with cigarette pants, palazzos, or even jeans to achieve the ultimate Indo-western style.

Tip: Add a cape to your anarkali or a straight suit to make it more chic.

Festival footwear

Regardless of what you're wearing, your choice of footwear can make or break the look. This festive season's trend is to pair any ethnic outfit with floral pattern slides, block heel sandals, multicolour embellished slides, and comfort-fit textured pumps.

Tip: Choose classy Kolhapuri sandals. Their open-toed style make them more stylish and comfy. T-strap slippers can be worn for small or big celebrations.

Umashan Naidoo is head of customer, Westside.

