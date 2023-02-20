The fashion story of black and white at Baftas 2023 The red carpet at the awards ceremony was full of monochrome, with many celebrities opting for the classic colour combination /fashion/trends/the-fashion-story-of-black-and-white-at-baftas-2023-111676887770047.html 111676887770047 story

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, at the 76th British Academy Film Awards held at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London on 19 February. (AP)

A German remake of anti-war classic All Quiet on the Western Front dominated the British Academy Film Awards (Baftas) on 19 February, winning many awards at the ceremony.

The other thing that was big on the annual event's red carpet was the presence of black and white. From Britain's Prince and Princess to the evening's big winner Cate Blanchett, many celebrities opted for the two distinct shades to make a style statement. A look at some of the fashion highlights from Baftas 2023:

The Prince of Wales, William, and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, made a splash by bringing the old-world Hollywood glamour to the red carpet. While the prince went for the classic suit, the princess wore a flowing chiffon Alexander McQueen gown, the same dress she wore at the 2019 edition of the Baftas. She completed the look with a pair of chic black satin gloves and big Zara earrings.

Cate Blanchett with her Best leading actress award for her role in 'Tar' during. (AFP)

Blanchett brought gothic-meets-glam look to the red carpet, wearing a custom Maison Margiela black silk and velvet gown by John Galliano, along with a pearl necklace.

Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at the awards ceremony (AFP)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley opted for a high-collared black bodysuit, teaming it with a long black skirt that had scalloped cut-outs.

Austin Butler with his Best leading actor award for his role in 'Elvis' (AFP)

Like many male attendees, actor Austin Butler also kept his look classic, donning the black suit with a matching bow.

