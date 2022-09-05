advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
PHOTOS VIDEOSQUICK READS
PHOTOS VIDEOSQUICK READS

Home > Fashion> Trends > The fashion show at Venice Film Festival

The fashion show at Venice Film Festival

Celebrities celebrated flamboyance and elegance at the 79th edition of the annual film festival

Timothee Chalamet opted for a gender-fluid backless look, created by designer Haider Ackerman, as he arrived at the premiere of the film 'Bones and All' during Venice Film festival. 
Timothee Chalamet opted for a gender-fluid backless look, created by designer Haider Ackerman, as he arrived at the premiere of the film 'Bones and All' during Venice Film festival.  (AP)
Jodie Turner-Smith channelled old Hollywood glamour in Harbison gown and Bvlgari jewellery at the Venice Film festival.
Jodie Turner-Smith channelled old Hollywood glamour in Harbison gown and Bvlgari jewellery at the Venice Film festival. (REUTERS)
Sadie Sink went for an embellished Alexander McQueen gown with ruffles.
Sadie Sink went for an embellished Alexander McQueen gown with ruffles. (AFP)
Laura Harrier opted for a sexy cut-out Saint Lauren dress for the premiere of ‘The Whale’
Laura Harrier opted for a sexy cut-out Saint Lauren dress for the premiere of ‘The Whale’ (REUTERS)

Next Story