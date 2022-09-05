The fashion show at Venice Film Festival
Celebrities celebrated flamboyance and elegance at the 79th edition of the annual film festival
Timothee Chalamet opted for a gender-fluid backless look, created by designer Haider Ackerman, as he arrived at the premiere of the film 'Bones and All' during Venice Film festival.
(AP)
Jodie Turner-Smith channelled old Hollywood glamour in Harbison gown and Bvlgari jewellery at the Venice Film festival.
(REUTERS)
Sadie Sink went for an embellished Alexander McQueen gown with ruffles.
(AFP)
Laura Harrier opted for a sexy cut-out Saint Lauren dress for the premiere of ‘The Whale’
(REUTERS)
