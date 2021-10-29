The Diwali luxury gifting guide  

The meaning of luxury changed with the coming of hipsterhood. A certain egalitarianism—real or not—entered luxury. Suddenly, luxury was no longer tied to the “best that money can buy” but became all about provenance, storytelling, myth-building; objects with a certain narrative power became more desirable, lording it over objects that were fine, no doubt, but didn’t tell a story.

In the age of Instagram, even the names we have associated with luxury for over a century—the Louis Vuittons, Versaces and Diors of the world—had to project this wholesomeness and they did it by digging into their own rich histories.

In this new world of luxury, a handmade, handcrafted object, meticulously designed and created in a small pottery studio somewhere, anywhere, in the world could compete with boutiques bragging of the most coveted addresses in Paris and Milan.

Its kings and kingmakers are not the white (and mostly male) European designers who became household names over the last century but relative newcomers who bring playfulness and a certain meta-ness to luxury: Virgil Abloh, the black American designer and DJ who is the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection; actor Emma Watson, who met former US vice-president Al Gore in an outfit made of leftover fabrics; superstar Angelina Jolie’s daughters Shiloh and Zahara, who borrowed her famous red-carpet looks for their outing at the Eternals premiere; YouTuber Eugene Lee Yang, who got an unusual invitation to the Met Gala; Indian actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, whose handpicked luxury at her London home is the talk of every glamorous circle.

Luxury today is thoughtful and particular. Here’s our curated guide to luxury that will help you identify what’s on-brand for you.

Fashion

Pandemic? Climate change? People just want to party and forget the year that was. The dress code: bright, shiny clothes that are all about extravagance. As fashion stylist Ayesha Amin Nigam says: “People want to go all out when it comes to shopping. There was a lot of talk about sustainability and mindful consumption. But it's all about indulgence right now.”

FLUTED OFF SHOULDER BACKLESS JUMPSUIT: Gift a loved one or yourself this glamorous chiffon Tarun Tahiliani piece. Available on Taruntahiliani.com; ₹ 54,900 (Courtesy Tarun Tahiliani)

SHERWANI SET BY JJ VALAYA: This Silk Route-inspired printed traditional wear in raw silk, with a kurta in chanderi and cotton Lycra churidar, is from the couturier’s latest Rumeli collection. For details, contact 8800554491 or email contact@valaya.com; price on request (Courtesy JJ Valaya)

SERPENTI METAMORPHOSIS: Crafted in black printed leather with embroidered details, this top handle bag by Bvlgari, in collaboration with Mary Katrantzou, re-imagines the iconic Serpenti motif. Available on Bulgari.com; ₹ 10.20 lakh (Courtesy Bvlgari)

ETRO PAISLEY-PRINT VELVET BLAZER: Actor Daniel Craig wore it recently in bright pink. Prince William went for green. Velvet blazers are the latest must-have, making this Etro piece a good festive-wear choice. Available on Farfetch.com; $2,900 (around ₹ 2.17 lakh) (Courtesy Etro)

