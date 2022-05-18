The black fashion party at Cannes

Indian actor Deepika Padukone wore a couture sari and jewellery by Sabyasachi as she started her jury duty at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on 17 May in France. The sari ‘celebrates heritage Indian crafts and techniques through a modern lens’, the designer said on his Instagram page.
(REUTERS)
India is the ‘Country of Honour’ at Marche Du Films organised alongside the Cannes festival. Dressed in shades of black, blue and ivory, (from left) musician Ricky Kej, actor Vani Tripathi, actor-producer R. Madhavan, Central Board of Film Certification chief Prasoon Joshi, Union minister Anurag Thakur, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur pose at the red carpet on the opening day of the Cannes festival.
(REUTERS)
US actor Julianne Moore wore a drop-waist dress by Bottega Veneta, pairing it with Bulgari jewellery, for the the screening of ‘Final Cut (Coupez)’ ahead of the opening ceremony of the Cannes festival on 17 May.
(AFP)
American actor-producer Eva Longoria made an appearance in a chiffon slip dress with delicate ruffles and embroidered floral appliqués from the Alberta Ferretti fall-winter 2022 collection at the opening ceremony.
(AFP)
Indian actor Tamannaah Bhatia started her Cannes showcase in a beautifully tailored Gauri & Nainika dress and jewellery by Jaipur Gems.
(Instagram/Tamannaah Bhatia)
