The big moments of 2021 that redefined fashion

Punjab's Harnaaz Sandhu brought home the Miss Universe crown after over two decades.
(REUTERS)
The growing interest of Indian corporate companies in homegrown designers is a new chapter in the country's fashion history. The year 2021 started with the news that Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail has bought 51 per cent stake in brand Sabyasachi. It ended on a high note as well, with Reliance Brands Ltd joining hands with designer Anamika Khanna on a joint venture to develop the AK-OK label (in photo).
(Courtesy AK-OK)
Balenciaga and Gucci rewrote the laws of high fashion when they got together for #TheHackerProject, offering a range of products that had Alessandro Michele’s retro vibes and Demna Gvasalia's signature edgy undertones.
(Courtesy Gucci)
The 2021 FDCIxLakme Fashion Week, held phygitally in March, was special for more than one reason. It brought together powerhouses Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and Lakme after over a decade, along with RISE Worldwide, and marked the return of designers to the physical runway since the pandemic started.
(Courtesy FDCIxLakme Fashion Week)
Despite all the social media trolling, the Sabyasachi collaboration with fashion retail brand H&M was an instant hit, selling out within minutes. It was a big moment for India. With this collection, ‘Wanderlust’, the Indian bridal couturier joined names like Karl Lagerfeld, Moschino, Giambattista Valli and Madonna.
(Courtesy Sabyasachi)
The latest it thing: NFTs. Designer Manish Malhotra entered the crypto world with his first collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), digital items bought using cryptocurrencies. He launched five NFTs, including a couture piece worn by actor Kareena Kapoor Khan.
(Courtesy Manish Malhotra)