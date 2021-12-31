The big moments of 2021 that redefined fashion

The growing interest of Indian corporate companies in homegrown designers is a new chapter in the country's fashion history. The year 2021 started with the news that Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail has bought 51 per cent stake in brand Sabyasachi. It ended on a high note as well, with Reliance Brands Ltd joining hands with designer Anamika Khanna on a joint venture to develop the AK-OK label (in photo). (Courtesy AK-OK)