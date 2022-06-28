The best menswear looks from Paris Fashion Week

In its tribute to the late designer Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton presented a collection inspired from his childhood.
(AFP)
Hermes revived the classic 80s in its menswear collection. Bucket hats, summer layers, pastels and a contemporary iteration of the Roman sandals were part of the show.
(AFP)
Against a historic backdrop, Rick Owens presented a dystopic, futuristic collection. Oversized silhouettes, matrix glasses, paper thin fabrics moulded in intricate designs dominated the collection.
(AFP)
Dries Van Noten introduced feminine motifs and lingerie pieces in his ‘masculine-feminine’ collection.
(AFP)
Kim Jones took inspiration from the childhood Normandy home of the label's founder, and painter Duncan. Straw hats, double-breasted jackets and lots of flowers were part of the collection.
(REUTERS)
From sequin-embellished shirts to low-cut, skin-hugging pants and a shimmery crocodile blazer, Celine's summer runway presentation was crammed with clothes imbued with an androgynous rock spirit, à la David Bowie.
(AFP)
Loewe combined natural elements with tech relics. Chia plants and living greens sprouted out of trousers, tracksuit bottoms and shoes at the showcase in Paris. The label creative head Jonathan Anderson worked with Spanish bio-designer Paula Ulargui Escalona, who has been experimenting with live plants growing on fabrics, to create the collection.
FIRST PUBLISHED
28.06.2022
| 01:10 PM IST
