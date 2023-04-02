The best dressed at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch

From Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, to Zendaya and Gigi Hadid, celebrities from across the world brought their A fashion game to the Day 2 of the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.
While Zendaya rocked a Rahul Mishra sari, Sonam Kapoor came dressed in a 20-kali lehnga by designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla to the match the dress code for the evening, “inspired by India”.
Besides the fashion, the highlight of the day, 1 April, was “India In Fashion”, a first-of-its-kind exhibition that showcases over 140 costumes documenting India’s contribution to fashion over the past decades. Curated by author and costume expert Hamish Bowles, the show includes costumes sourced from some of the world's biggest museums, including New York's Met.
Here are some of highlights from the evening: