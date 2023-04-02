The best dressed at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch Celebrities from across the world brought their A fashion game to the Day 2 of the grand opening of the centre /fashion/trends/the-best-dressed-at-the-nita-mukesh-ambani-cultural-centre-launch-111680407249781.html 111680407249781 story

Actor Zendaya wearing a sari poses on the red carpet during the second day of the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at Jio World Centre, in Mumbai, India, April 1, 2023. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni (REUTERS)

From Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, to Zendaya and Gigi Hadid, celebrities from across the world brought their A fashion game to the Day 2 of the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

While Zendaya rocked a Rahul Mishra sari, Sonam Kapoor came dressed in a 20-kali lehnga by designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla to the match the dress code for the evening, “inspired by India”.

Besides the fashion, the highlight of the day, 1 April, was “India In Fashion”, a first-of-its-kind exhibition that showcases over 140 costumes documenting India’s contribution to fashion over the past decades. Curated by author and costume expert Hamish Bowles, the show includes costumes sourced from some of the world's biggest museums, including New York's Met.

Here are some of highlights from the evening:

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas (REUTERS)

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, his daughter in-law Shloka Mehta and son Akash Ambani (REUTERS)

Gigi Hadid (REUTERS)

Sonam Kapoor (PTI)

Penelope Cruz (REUTERS)

Kriti Sanon (PTI)