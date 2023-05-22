The best dressed at Cannes 2023

Natalie Portman's embroidered tulle Grand Gala gown was perhaps the most stunning dress at the 2023 film festival. The Dior Haute Couture number was a special recreation by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri of the iconic “Junon” dress designed by Monsieur Dior in 1949.
After a deep-green Balenciaga couture gown a day before, the Malaysian actor went the old Hollywood glamour route and wore a black dress with long white gloves.
The US actor hit the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a crimson Christian Dior gown with a ruffled bust and an elegant shawl draped across her arms.
The British actor sparkled with sequin in a Louis Vuitton dress. She enhanced her dress with drop earrings, a ring and a bracelet, all covered in diamonds.
The supermodel stunned in the cut-out red gown by Valentino, which had a feathery cape.