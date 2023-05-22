The best dressed at Cannes 2023 From Gemma Chan to Naomi Campbell, the celebrities brought their A-game to the red carpet /fashion/trends/the-best-dressed-at-cannes-2023-111684725548302.html 111684725548302 story

Actor Natalie Portman arrives for the screening of the film 'May December' during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on 20 May (AFP)

Natalie Portman's embroidered tulle Grand Gala gown was perhaps the most stunning dress at the 2023 film festival. The Dior Haute Couture number was a special recreation by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri of the iconic “Junon” dress designed by Monsieur Dior in 1949.

Michelle Yeoh at the Kering Women In Motion Awards during the 76th international film festival, Cannes, on 21 May (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

After a deep-green Balenciaga couture gown a day before, the Malaysian actor went the old Hollywood glamour route and wore a black dress with long white gloves.

Jennifer Lawrence arrives for the screening of the film 'Bread and Roses' on 21 May (AFP)

The US actor hit the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a crimson Christian Dior gown with a ruffled bust and an elegant shawl draped across her arms.

Gemma Chan arrives for the screening of the film 'Kaibutsu' (Monster) on 17 May (AFP)

The British actor sparkled with sequin in a Louis Vuitton dress. She enhanced her dress with drop earrings, a ring and a bracelet, all covered in diamonds.

Naomi Campbell arrives for the screening of the film 'Killers of the Flower Moon' on 20 May (AFP)

The supermodel stunned in the cut-out red gown by Valentino, which had a feathery cape.