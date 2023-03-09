The best celebrity looks from Paris Fashion Week

Like in most fashion weeks, several celebrities and influencers crowded the front row during the recently concluded Paris Fashion Week, wearing creations that were chic, elegant, and sometimes eccentric.
Lounge picks some of the best celebrity looks from the fashion week.
Actor Deepika Padukone's all-black look for the Louis Vuitton show was chic and edgy, elevated by her smoky-eye make up.
Also read: Chanel shows what women want at Paris Fashion Week
Tennis star Venus Williams gave the classic black-and-white ensemble a twist with a mesh gown and brown boots.
Jared Leto is known to serve unique looks at most fashion events, and he didn't disappoint during the Paris Fashion Week. At the Vivienne Westwood show on 4 March, the actor wore a clash of prints, illustrating how to do cluttercore in a chic way.
Emily Ratajkowski wore the plasticky laceleaf-inspired look by Loewe’s creative director, Jonathan Anderson. The message: flowers are not always dainty and pretty.
At the same Loewe show, Naomi Campbell gave her all-black attire a lift by wearing shoes covered in deflated balloons. Called the Comic Balloon Pumps, created by Anderson, the shoes made their runway debut at the label's spring/summer 2023 show in September last year.
Also read: Pierre Cardin returns to Paris, space-age style