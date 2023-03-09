The best celebrity looks from Paris Fashion Week From celebrating cluttercore to rocking deflated balloons, celebrities brought their A-game to the front row /fashion/trends/the-best-celebrity-looks-from-paris-fashion-week-111678289610633.html 111678289610633 story

Deepika Padukone at the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2023-2024 ready-to-wear collection on 6 March (AP)

Like in most fashion weeks, several celebrities and influencers crowded the front row during the recently concluded Paris Fashion Week, wearing creations that were chic, elegant, and sometimes eccentric.

Lounge picks some of the best celebrity looks from the fashion week.

Actor Deepika Padukone's all-black look for the Louis Vuitton show was chic and edgy, elevated by her smoky-eye make up.

Venus Williams at the Chloe show on 2 March (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Tennis star Venus Williams gave the classic black-and-white ensemble a twist with a mesh gown and brown boots.

Georgia May Jagger (second left), Julia Fox (third left), Jared Leto and Hasley (right), during the Vivienne Westwood show on 4 March (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Jared Leto is known to serve unique looks at most fashion events, and he didn't disappoint during the Paris Fashion Week. At the Vivienne Westwood show on 4 March, the actor wore a clash of prints, illustrating how to do cluttercore in a chic way.

Emily Ratajkowski during the Loewe show on 3 March (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Emily Ratajkowski wore the plasticky laceleaf-inspired look by Loewe’s creative director, Jonathan Anderson. The message: flowers are not always dainty and pretty.

Naomi Campbell at the Loewe show on 3 March (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)

At the same Loewe show, Naomi Campbell gave her all-black attire a lift by wearing shoes covered in deflated balloons. Called the Comic Balloon Pumps, created by Anderson, the shoes made their runway debut at the label's spring/summer 2023 show in September last year.

