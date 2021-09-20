Advertisement

Home > Fashion> Trends > Stunning yet fun looks from the 2021 Emmy Awards

Stunning yet fun looks from the 2021 Emmy Awards

From black wings to diamond-studded grill, celebrities brought their A-game to the red carpet 

By Team Lounge

LAST UPDATED 20.09.2021  |  11:54 AM IST
Billy Porter never fails to impress. He wore an Ashi Studio outfit featuring folded fabric wings.
Billy Porter never fails to impress. He wore an Ashi Studio outfit featuring folded fabric wings. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Hannah Waddingham, who won the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, for ‘Ted Lasso’, wore a bold and beautiful Christian Siriano gown.
Hannah Waddingham, who won the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, for ‘Ted Lasso’, wore a bold and beautiful Christian Siriano gown. (REUTERS)
Elizabeth Olsen looked angelic in the The Row tent dress and Chopard jewellery.
Elizabeth Olsen looked angelic in the The Row tent dress and Chopard jewellery. (REUTERS)
Anya Taylor-Joy went for a soft, but dramatic look with her sweeping Christian Dior Haute Couture dress.
Anya Taylor-Joy went for a soft, but dramatic look with her sweeping Christian Dior Haute Couture dress. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Josh O'Connor, winner of the Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series award for ‘The Crown’, kept it simple and stylish, with a twist, in Loewe.
Josh O'Connor, winner of the Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series award for ‘The Crown’, kept it simple and stylish, with a twist, in Loewe. (AFP)
Issa Rae was a showstopper in the Aliétte mesh dress, which she paired with Fernando Jorge earrings. She even flaunted her grill, made of 22-karat white gold and diamonds.
Issa Rae was a showstopper in the Aliétte mesh dress, which she paired with Fernando Jorge earrings. She even flaunted her grill, made of 22-karat white gold and diamonds. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    20.09.2021 | 11:43 AM IST

