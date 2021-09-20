https://lifestyle.livemint.com/fashion/trends/the-2021-emmy-awards-outfits-that-were-fun-and-stunning-111632115822897.html
Stunning yet fun looks from the 2021 Emmy Awards
https://lifestyle.livemint.com/next/news/talking-point/how-decentralised-energy-solutions-are-powering-rural-units-111631804076437.html
In rural Karnataka, businesses powered by solar energy clean up
https://lifestyle.livemint.com/next/relationships/it-s-complicated/are-you-ready-to-date-offline-111631622110431.html
Are you ready for your first offline date again?
https://lifestyle.livemint.com/next/health/fitness/what-your-balance-can-tell-you-about-your-life-expectancy-111631708029517.html
What your balance can tell you about your life expectancy
https://lifestyle.livemint.com/next/news/talking-point/salary-hike-expected-to-reach-pre-covid-times-in-2022-111632116877570.html
Salary hike expected to reach pre-covid times in 2022
https://lifestyle.livemint.com/next/fashion/beauty/recreate-the-top-three-met-gala-makeup-looks-at-home-111631694132549.html
Recreate the top three Met Gala makeup looks at home