Tarun Tahiliani tells a ‘India modern’ couture story
The designer's collection, ‘The Painterly Dream’, at the India Couture Week was a tribute to the country's craft heritage
Designer Tarun Tahiliani gave the traditional veil a contemporary touch: short, sheer and seamless.
‘The Painterly Dream’ collection was high on embroidery created on lightweight fabrics.
The collection was like a beige-themed royal wedding.
Pre-draped saris, lehngas with corseted blouses and rich applique work were curated in unique ensembles.
