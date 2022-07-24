advertisement

Tarun Tahiliani tells a 'India modern' couture story 

Tarun Tahiliani tells a ‘India modern’ couture story

The designer's collection, ‘The Painterly Dream’, at the India Couture Week was a tribute to the country's craft heritage

Designer Tarun Tahiliani gave the traditional veil a contemporary touch: short, sheer and seamless.
Designer Tarun Tahiliani gave the traditional veil a contemporary touch: short, sheer and seamless. (Instagram/TarunTahiliani )
‘The Painterly Dream’ collection was high on embroidery created on lightweight fabrics. 
‘The Painterly Dream’ collection was high on embroidery created on lightweight fabrics.  (Instagram/ TarunTahiliani )
The collection was like a beige-themed royal wedding. 
The collection was like a beige-themed royal wedding.  (Instagram/TarunTahiliani )
Pre-draped saris, lehngas with corseted blouses and rich applique work were curated in unique ensembles.
Pre-draped saris, lehngas with corseted blouses and rich applique work were curated in unique ensembles. (Instagram/Tarun Tahiliani )
    24.07.2022 | 07:24 PM IST

