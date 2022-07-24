Home > Fashion> Trends > Tarun Tahiliani tells a ‘India modern’ couture story

Tarun Tahiliani tells a ‘India modern’ couture story The designer's collection, ‘The Painterly Dream’, at the India Couture Week was a tribute to the country's craft heritage /fashion/trends/tarun-tahiliani-tells-a-india-modern-couture-story-111658646611887.html 111658646611887 gallery

Designer Tarun Tahiliani gave the traditional veil a contemporary touch: short, sheer and seamless. (Instagram/TarunTahiliani ) ‘The Painterly Dream’ collection was high on embroidery created on lightweight fabrics. (Instagram/ TarunTahiliani ) The collection was like a beige-themed royal wedding. (Instagram/TarunTahiliani ) Pre-draped saris, lehngas with corseted blouses and rich applique work were curated in unique ensembles. (Instagram/Tarun Tahiliani ) FIRST PUBLISHED

MOST POPULAR light up your inbox Tweets by @Mint_Lounge advertisement