Home > Fashion> Trends > Inside Tarun Tahiliani's big fat couture show

Inside Tarun Tahiliani's big fat couture show

The designer presented a collection of over 100 garments that drew inspiration from India, Egypt and Persia

Tarun Tahiliani (in lungi) with his design team and models towards the end of the showcase in Delhi on 29 July.
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 30.07.2023  |  05:00 PM IST
The collection. called 'For Eternity', included over 100 garments. They featured sculptured fits, refreshed draping styles, long embroidered veils and a pale spectrum of colours like the patina of a dust storm or a pale red
The collection played with several embroideries, from chikankari and kasheedakari, to forms like Byzantine art, Egyptian jaalis and Persian motifs.
Inspired by the dramatic flair of the 1990s, his menswear line offered an avant-garde twist to traditional styles, infusing chikankari and Egyptian door influences.
