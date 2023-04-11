Swarovski is giving jewellery a Marvel comic twist The jewellery brand has collaborated with Marvel to launch a new jewellery and home collection /fashion/trends/swarovski-is-giving-jewellery-a-marvel-comic-twist-111681221771718.html 111681221771718 story

Marvel and Swarovski have joined hands to launch a jewellery and home collection, inspired by iconic comic book characters.

This marks the first Swarovski collaboration with the eight-decade-old entertainment company, known for creating a series of popular superhero films.

In a press release, Swarovski creative director Giovanna Engelbert said, “Stan Lee was a master storyteller. He has given the world some incredibly influential and exciting Super Hero’s, so it has been a genuine honor to delve into these Marvel favorites and express their individual qualities with our crystals.”

Also read: What India means to Swarovski

From the Swarovski x Marvel collection

The jewellery brand has created eight pieces, five crystal figurine collectibles, and a set of stickers inspired by Marvel superheroes, including Spider-Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Iron Man, and the Hulk.

Spider-Man’s iconic mask, for example, is featured in bracelet and pendant forms with artfully arranged red and black precision-cut crystal pavé. Two Spider-Man crystal figurine collectibles are available in blue and red.

In tribute to the King of Wakanda, the Black Panther-inspired jewellery, on the other hand, includes a vibrant motif ring, a life-like 3D pendant set on a long chain, and a mask-inspired pendant adorned in purple crystals. A sleek Black Panther crystal figurine collectible wears the superhero's legendary vibranium suit.

There's also a multicoloured ring depicting Captain Marvel’s iconic emblem of cosmic power, courage and light. Ready for take-off, Captain Marvel is depicted as a limited-edition crystal figurine collectible made from 10,000 crystals.

In a 2022 interview with Mint, Lars Schmidt, senior vice-president (Asia South) and managing director (Southeast Asia and India) of Swarovski, had said the brand was trying to be more “aware”. “We want to be inclusive and green. So, we are working towards reducing our carbon footprint by 2030, a process which will involve participating in the Science Based Targets initiative (a coalition that enables companies to set emission reduction targets in line with leading climate science) and improving the sustainability of our products (like using recycled raw materials),” he had said. “The idea is to be in touch with the customer and the things that are important to them.”

Also read: Are lab-grown diamonds really better for the earth?