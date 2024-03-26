The many ways to flaunt the little white dress Whether you're dressing for a casual brunch or an evening party, there's a blanc frock for every occasion /fashion/trends/summer-spring-style-trends-fashion-guide-little-white-dress-111711437293998.html 111711437293998 story

The little white dress is emerging as a go-to piece for summer outings. From Valentino and Stella McCartney, to Gabriela Hearst and Luisa Beccaria, many designers presented their interpretation of the garment at the recently concluded fashion shows.

At the Valentino show, for instance, Pierpaolo Piccioli offered an appliquéd, sculpted format of the little white dress, or LWD. Stella McCartney sent out an off-shoulder, swan-like version. Giambattista Valli's take, on the other hand, was structured with an interplay of textures—transparency and opacity punctuated by foliage embroidery.

According to designer Shweta Kapur of label 431-88, the reason behind the popularity of the white little dress is its versitality. “You can invest in different textures like lace and linen, and diverse necklines such as off-the-shoulder or halter,” she says. “If styled correctly, it can easily be an AM-PM kind of garment.”

For daytime, she suggests, one can pair the dress with sandals or espadrilles. “Transition into evening by swapping sandals for heels, adding statement jewellery, and opting for a sleek clutch,” she says.

Or you can invest in a wrap-style little white dress. "It can be flattering on many body types and can easily transition from day to night. Alternatively, opt for a flowy little white dress with ruffles or tiers for a romantic and feminine touch," says fashion label Mynah's Reynu Taandon.

If you want to steer clear of something too voluminous and flowy, invest in a structured little white dress with clean lines and minimalistic details. “Look for dresses with crochet details, lace trims, or embroidery for a bohemian vibe,” she says.

Whether you're dressing for a casual brunch or an elegant evening event, the little white dress serves as a blank canvas that you can adapt to your personal style.

Esha Bhambri, founder of House of Fett, observes the white little dress is swiftly becoming the quintessential piece for summer outings. "For a pop of colour, a bold clutch can elevate the ensemble," Bhambri suggests. “For daytime, you can add accessories like a woven tote and comfortable flat mules, keeping the look effortlessly chic.”

Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based freelancer and content creator.