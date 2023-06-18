How to rock the 90s slip skirt Whether for a wedding or a casual shopping trip, designers suggest ways to style the truly versatile wardrobe hero for different occasions /fashion/trends/style-trending-tik-tok-90s-slip-skirt-111686992053016.html 111686992053016 story

Slip skirts, negligées, lingerie-inspired, slinky boudoir separates defined the 1990s fashion.

For its spring 1997 couture, Chanel offered a feast for slip dress lovers. Perry Ellis, Versace and John Galliano, too, experimented with the style in their own handwritings around the same time. Supermodels Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell graced the red carpets in their sheer and beaded itsy-bitsy numbers in satin or chainmail fabrics reminiscent of the era.

This season, the slip skirt is making a big comeback. From Chanel and Miu Miu to Gucci and Maison Margiela, several labels are bringing their new version of the slip dress.

We asked some designers ways to style the slip dress for different occasions. Here's what they had to say:

Designer Dolly J. observes that fashionistas are finding interesting ways of pairing these skirts to create unique looks, depending on the occasion. "Since the skirt is so versatile, I personally feel, if styled right, it can be worn anywhere and at any time of the day. Slip skirts need not necessarily be in the form of the typical single-coloured satin ones. These can range from different fabrics, like cotton to silk to georgette, and also be made in various prints," she says.

Dolly suggests that for a casual outing, these skirts can be paired with an oversized sweatshirt or a regular tucked-in T-shirt or a tank top with a denim jacket. "The look can be completed with sneakers. For a formal meeting look, the skirt can be paired with crisp shirts and stilettoes along with dainty jewellery. For a glamorous look, a slip skirt in a gleaming fabric can be worn with a sequined bustier and a flowing cape. This is a style I incorporated into my couture collection as well," adds Dolly.

Sahib Singh Bhatia, creative director of Amaaré, says the slip skirt looks stylish when paired with a crop top or blouse, accentuating one's silhouette and showcasing one's unique style. "Whether you choose a printed slip skirt with a solid top or create a monochromatic ensemble, this combination makes a fashionable statement. Style the skirt casually with a crop T-shirt and denim jacket, or opt for a formal look with a tucked-in white shirt and blazer. For parties or weddings, pair it with a cropped blouse and add a cape for an elegant touch," says Bhatia.

Designer Sameer Madan hails it as an easy staple piece, which can be dressed up or down. "It can be styled with trend forward basics like blazers or a casual tee. Slip into your heels and flats with a crisp white shirt or a relaxed jumper to make the look impossibly chic," says Madan.

Founder of label RaMa, Rajeswari Mavuri, suggests the slip skirt can be styled with a matching crop top, a pair of Birkenstocks and a saddle bag. "Alternatively, team it with an oversized cardigan and Chelsea boots, along with a bucket bag," she says.

Designer Surmai Jain of label Polite Society suggests investing in a bandeau high-slit skirt. "Style the slip skirt either with a plain white tank top for a chic afternoon look. Or with a matching bandeau top for a date night/girls' night out," she suggests.