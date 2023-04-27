Soon, Jammu and Kashmir will have many textile units India is among the world’s biggest garment exporters, taking care of a textiles market worth about $250 billion /fashion/trends/soon-jammu-and-kashmir-will-have-many-textile-units-111682598974893.html 111682598974893 story

Several textile units are coming up in Jammu and Kashmir, paving the way for making the union territory an attractive industrial hub, union minister Darshana Vikram Jardosh said during a public outreach programme on 26 January at the government degree college for women in Kathua district.

According to a PTI report, the minister of state for railways and textiles threw light on the 5 'F' vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign, and said this will help further the growth of the textile sector.

"The textile ministry is taking new initiatives to promote production and value addition of textile products. Several textile units are coming up in J&K, which will pave the way for making it an alluring industrial hub of the country," she said.

The Union government is planning to establish seven mega textile parks under PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) scheme.

In a tweet earlier this month, prime minister Narendra Modi said, “The parks would provide state-of-the-art infrastructure for the textiles sector, attract investment of crores and create lakhs of jobs.”

"PM MITRA mega textile parks will boost the textiles sector in line with 5F (Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign) vision," he tweeted.

The parks are to be set up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

If you go by the figures from the India Brand Equity Foundation, a trust created by the Union commerce ministry, India is among the world’s biggest garment exporters, taking care of a textiles market worth about $250 billion (around ₹20.5 trillion).

The PM MITRA scheme was announced last year in October, and the parks will be set up by 2026-27, according to an ANI report.

The parks are likely to generate employment for 20 lakh, Union minister Piyush Goyal said.

Goyal said, "The textile industry has been unorganised in the country. This increased wastage and logistical costs impacted the competitiveness of the country's textile sector. This cluster-based approach, a vision of the Prime Minister, will solve several problems of the sector".

Last month, Union minister G. Kishan Reddy said the PM MITRA park will generate over 300,000 jobs in Telangana.