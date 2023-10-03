How to build a timeless sneaker closet From Raf Simons Ozweego to Nike Air Jordan 3s, there are some shoes that will remain trendy, irrespective of the season and occasion /fashion/trends/sneaker-shoes-footwear-fashion-streetwear-111696139046279.html 111696139046279 story

Fashion is, of course, more than what you wear. It's a form of self-expression, with garments reflecting your unique style.

The shoes that you flaunt also play an important role in expressing the kind of fashion you like. But often it people get carried away with seasonal trends and end up buying more shoes, especially sneakers, than needed. Keeping that in mind, here's a guide to help you build a timeless sneaker collection that guarantees ample comfort and style.

Style meets comfort

The Foamrunners, also known as Foam RNNRS, offer comfort with enough style. With their futuristic aesthetics, these shoes have taken the fashion world by storm. Fun fact? Foam Runners are crafted using algae harvested from ponds, merging sustainability with style.

Style tip: Pair them with Stussy or Bape socks to create a dynamic contrast to that extra oomph.

Where retro meets futurism

Raf Simons Ozweego sneakers (Courtesy Antonioli.eu)

For those who appreciate a blend of retro and futurism, Raf Simons Ozweego sneakers are a revelation. Their unique design and bold accents make a statement on their own. Interestingly, the Ozweegos draw inspiration from the late 90s and early 2000s, transforming their distinctive silhouette into a cultural icon.

Style tip: Opt for a monochromatic look to allow these sneakers to shine while staying firmly rooted in the present.

Contemporary and casual

The taboo of wearing socks with slides is a thing of the past, thanks to Yeezy slides. They've disrupted the fashion scene with their unbeatable comfort and style. Did you know that Yeezy slides are crafted from a single piece of injected EVA foam, making them not only comfortable but also eco-friendly?

Style tip: Pair Yeezy slides with knee-length shorts, a long tee, and a hoodie for an effortlessly cool ensemble that's perfect for the modern urban explorer.

A Timeless Classic with an Iconic Twist

Nike Air Jordan 3s are timeless classics known for their iconic elephant print texture. These sneakers have an impressive legacy with over 27 different colourways and collaborations since their debut in 1988.

They are extremely versatile, which is what makes them one of the most iconic sneakers in history.

Style tip: Whether you're dressing up or down, Jordan 3s add a touch of sophistication to any outfit.

Sahil Nandal is co-founder of Free Society.