Keep it chic with the classic shape of the loafer. The Gucci Horsebit ankle boot is a good example of how to bridge the past to the present. Available in stores and online, $1,250

Add a pop of colour to your grey winter wardrobe with these LV Trainer Sneakers, Available in stores and online, ₹ 1.19 lakh Skip the usual black boots. These Paris Texas 110mm patent-leather slouchy boots will be perfect for Christmas and beyond. You can team them with a pair of jeans, a skirt, even a dress. Available on Farfetch.com, $915 If you are looking for comfortable heels, these Maison Margiela Tabi 80mm leather pumps is a good option. Available online; $2,025 Who says slides are only for summers? These Dolce & Gabbana logo-plaque leather slides will keep you chic and warm. Available online, $1,145