Home > Fashion> Trends > Shahab Durazi shows what couture should look like

Shahab Durazi shows what couture should look like

On Day 2 of the ongoing FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week, the designer marks his return to the runway with a collection that celebrates elegance quietly 

By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 13.10.2022  |  12:42 PM IST
Shahab Durazi returned to the runway after 12 years on 12 October as part of the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai.
1/5
Shahab Durazi returned to the runway after 12 years on 12 October as part of the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai. (Courtesy FDCI/Lakmé Fashion Week)
The collection, which included over 20 ensembles, were designed in a span two months
2/5
The collection, which included over 20 ensembles, were designed in a span two months (Courtesy FDCI/Lakmé Fashion Week)
Without any twirling or hand on the waist, models graced the runway, while DJ Matteo Ceccarini played, in a variety of silhouettes—from long to short dresses, capes and tuxedos to boleros.
3/5
Without any twirling or hand on the waist, models graced the runway, while DJ Matteo Ceccarini played, in a variety of silhouettes—from long to short dresses, capes and tuxedos to boleros. (Courtesy FDCI/Lakmé Fashion Week)
Durazi focused only on black and white because ‘they are my comfort colours’.
4/5
Durazi focused only on black and white because ‘they are my comfort colours’. (Courtesy FDCI/Lakmé Fashion Week)
He played with shades of black and white, all elevated by intricate beadwork, zardozi resham embroidery, cutwork, applique with organza, ribbonwork and glass beads. 
5/5
He played with shades of black and white, all elevated by intricate beadwork, zardozi resham embroidery, cutwork, applique with organza, ribbonwork and glass beads.  (Courtesy FDCI/Lakmé Fashion Week)

