Sexy dressing rules Milan Fashion Week

It's hard to overlook the powerful current of lingerie dressing eclipsing the Milanese runways.

Bally sent out a lace negligée with a pelvage-flashing thigh-high cut. Dolce and Gabbana presented a line of slinky low-cut slips, some of them presented with crystallised logo-ed harnesses.

Boudoir dressing is out on the streets as most designers experimented with tulle slips, corsets and lacing details. It's also been a season of thigh-high leather boots. The subtext being opt for a micro mini or shorts or go pantless and coverup in long boots.

There were also plenty of metallics at Dolce, Gucci and Jil Sander, with designers exploring tactile surface texturing. Here are some of the key trends that emerged during the Milan Fashion Week.

A look-at-me vibe

Bottega Veneta, Dolce & Gabbana and Missoni proposed a fall closet of look-at-me dressing. Missoni's body-con dresses artfully draped via drawstrings and some of them worn over itsy-bitsy nude tops stood out. Gucci's opening look was a glitter bralette appliqued with interlocking GG crystal logos and Bottega's opening ensemble was a white see-through slip dress.

Statement coats

It's raining faux fur chubbies and alligator leather coats. From Bally to Bottega and Gucci, many labels presented their versions of the coats. At Missoni, an array of faux-fur sweeping coats realised in multihued zig-zag intarsia and carpet-sweeping evening car coats in frayed lamé, crafted in shades of lilac and cerulean, stood out.

Appliques galore

At Prada, Miuccia again paired complete opposites. An array of grey and solid jumpers came paired with pristine white skirts, A line, mini and tea-length, all appliqued with luscious and divine white florals. They evoked simplicity, purity and the house's signature stealth chic. Jil Sander's parachute dresses came embroidered with crushed metal flowers.

Chunky knits

Etro's collection was one of the strongest this season, echoing the swinging 1970s era. There was a vibrant clash of heritage patterns, pussybow collars and jingle-jangle of retro prints. However, it was the knitted dresses, chunky cardigans that came with exaggerated sleeves, that stood out. Missoni experimented with its emblematic zig-zag patterns and infused a new lease of life into them by spinning them with patch-work techniques.

Archival redux

While Gucci reintroduced an archival trapezoid-shaped chain bag with a maxi Horsebit, Missoni showcased an archival rose motif with a contemporary spin in ensembles.

