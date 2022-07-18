Self Portrait serves va-va-voom dresses for fall
For the fall ready-to-wear 2023 collection, designer Han Chong presented fun cocktail looks
The collection included bodycon dresses with bustier bodice, shear fabrics and chainmail
A variety of micro-mini purses, shiny pumps and oversized glasses were part of the collection
Another highlight of the showcase was the double-breasted jacket dress.
Similar tweed design was used for a casual, yet sexy slit dress as well.
