Self Portrait serves va-va-voom dresses for fall 

Self Portrait serves va-va-voom dresses for fall

For the fall ready-to-wear 2023 collection, designer Han Chong presented fun cocktail looks 

The collection included bodycon dresses with bustier bodice, shear fabrics and chainmail
The collection included bodycon dresses with bustier bodice, shear fabrics and chainmail (GoRunway.com)
A variety of micro-mini purses, shiny pumps and oversized glasses were part of the collection
A variety of micro-mini purses, shiny pumps and oversized glasses were part of the collection (GoRunway.com)
Another highlight of the showcase was the double-breasted jacket dress.
Another highlight of the showcase was the double-breasted jacket dress. (GoRunway.com)
Similar tweed design was used for a casual, yet sexy slit dress as well.
Similar tweed design was used for a casual, yet sexy slit dress as well. (GoRunway.com)
  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    18.07.2022 | 04:36 PM IST

