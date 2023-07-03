Schiaparelli brings Surrealism to haute couture in Paris
The luxury fashion label opened the Paris haute couture week with a collection that brought fashion and art together
The Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 fashion collection opened the couture week in Paris, with a grand showcase inside the Petit Palais
Most of the garments were inspired by works of Salvador Dali, Yves Klein and Alberto Giacometti.
Irina Shayk wore one of the creations for the show
The collection was full of exaggerated designs, something creative director Daniel Roseberry is well known for
