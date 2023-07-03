advertisement

Schiaparelli brings Surrealism to haute couture in Paris

The luxury fashion label opened the Paris haute couture week with a collection that brought fashion and art together

The Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 fashion collection opened the couture week in Paris, with a grand showcase inside the Petit Palais
The Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 fashion collection opened the couture week in Paris, with a grand showcase inside the Petit Palais (AP)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 03.07.2023  |  06:10 PM IST
Most of the garments were inspired by works of Salvador Dali, Yves Klein and Alberto Giacometti.
Most of the garments were inspired by works of Salvador Dali, Yves Klein and Alberto Giacometti. (AP)

Irina Shayk wore one of the creations for the show
Irina Shayk wore one of the creations for the show (AP)
The collection was full of exaggerated designs, something creative director Daniel Roseberry is well known for
The collection was full of exaggerated designs, something creative director Daniel Roseberry is well known for (AP)

