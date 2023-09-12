Designer Sarah Burton is leaving Alexander McQueen The designer took over as creative director of the fashion house in May 2010 /fashion/trends/sarah-burton-alexander-mcqueen-creative-director-kering-111694495045286.html 111694495045286 story

After 20 years at Alexander McQueen, Sarah Burton is stepping down as the creative director of the luxury brand.

In a press release, Kering, the luxury group behind brands like McQueen and Gucci, said the spring-summer 2024 show in Paris later this month will be Burton's final presentation at the helm.

Burton, who made the wedding dress of Kate, the Princess of Wales, became the creative head of the brand in 2010, after founder McQueen took his own life at age 40. She had previously worked with McQueen, for over 14 years. McQueen had founded the British luxury fashion house in 1992.

Talking about her exit, Burton said, in a press release, “I am so proud of everything I've done and of my incredible team at Alexander McQueen. They are my family, and this has been my home for the past 26 years. I want to thank Francois-Henri Pinault (the chairperson-chief executive of Kering) for believing in me and offering me this amazing opportunity. Above all I want to thank Lee Alexander McQueen. He taught me so much and I am eternally grateful to him. I am looking forward to the future and my next chapter and will always carry this treasured time with me.”

Gianfilippo Testa, the chief executive of Alexander McQueen, said, in the release: "We would like to express our immense gratitude to Sarah for writing such an important chapter in the history of the Alexander McQueen House. Sarah's contribution over the past 26 years will leave an indelible mark."

François-Henri Pinault added: “Through her own experience, sensitivity and talent, Sarah continued to evolve the artistic expression of this iconic House. She kept and continued Lee’s heritage, attention to detail and unique vision, while adding her own personal, highly creative touch.”

A new creative organization for the House will be announced in due course, the Kering press release stated.