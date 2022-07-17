advertisement

Saint Laurent celebrates Marrakech in a desert 

Saint Laurent celebrates Marrakech in a desert

Designer Anthony Vaccarello presents his ‘most personal ever’ spring-summer menswear collection

The collection introduced diaphanous shirts with cowl necks in lightweight fabrics. 
Vaccarello gave the classic shirt a dress-like treatment.
The asymmetrical finish, billowy sleeves and Roman footwear create a chic minimalist ensemble. 
With silk scarves, cowl necks and shear fabrics, the YSL menswear collection was all about androgynous style. 
  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    17.07.2022 | 10:48 AM IST

