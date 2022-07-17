Saint Laurent celebrates Marrakech in a desert
Designer Anthony Vaccarello presents his ‘most personal ever’ spring-summer menswear collection
The collection introduced diaphanous shirts with cowl necks in lightweight fabrics.
Vaccarello gave the classic shirt a dress-like treatment.
The asymmetrical finish, billowy sleeves and Roman footwear create a chic minimalist ensemble.
With silk scarves, cowl necks and shear fabrics, the YSL menswear collection was all about androgynous style.
