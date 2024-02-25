advertisement

The fashion at SAG Awards 2024 red carpet

The fashion at SAG Awards 2024 red carpet

From Anne Hathaway to Jennifer Aniston, celebrities brought their A-game to their annual event

Ali Wong made a big style statement in a sculptural laser-cut Iris van Herpen gown.
Ali Wong made a big style statement in a sculptural laser-cut Iris van Herpen gown. (REUTERS)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 25.02.2024  |  11:00 AM IST
Jennifer Aniston opted for a shimmering dress by Celine.
Jennifer Aniston opted for a shimmering dress by Celine. (REUTERS)

Margot Robbie wore a Barbiecore-inspired Schiaparelli black mini-dress that had a drape of pink fabric from shoulder to floor.
Margot Robbie wore a Barbiecore-inspired Schiaparelli black mini-dress that had a drape of pink fabric from shoulder to floor. (REUTERS)
Anne Hathaway's cerulean blue Versace dress was inspired by her film ‘Devil Wears Prada’
Anne Hathaway's cerulean blue Versace dress was inspired by her film ‘Devil Wears Prada’ (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

