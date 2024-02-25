The fashion at SAG Awards 2024 red carpet
From Anne Hathaway to Jennifer Aniston, celebrities brought their A-game to their annual event
Ali Wong made a big style statement in a sculptural laser-cut Iris van Herpen gown.
Jennifer Aniston opted for a shimmering dress by Celine.
Margot Robbie wore a Barbiecore-inspired Schiaparelli black mini-dress that had a drape of pink fabric from shoulder to floor.
Anne Hathaway's cerulean blue Versace dress was inspired by her film ‘Devil Wears Prada’
