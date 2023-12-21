advertisement

Home > Fashion> Trends > Inside Sabyasachi's first high jewellery show in India

Inside Sabyasachi's first high jewellery show in India

The designer presented over 20 pieces, created using precious gemstones, that brought together glamour and aesthetics of Art Deco and traditional designs. A look at some of the pieces

The Maharani Necklace, created using uncut diamonds, sapphires, pearls and tourmalines
The Maharani Necklace, created using uncut diamonds, sapphires, pearls and tourmalines (Courtesy Sabyasachi/Naina.co)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 21.12.2023  |  06:00 PM IST
The Alipore Necklace featured over 100 carats of cut and cabochon tourmalines set with old mine cut and brilliant cut diamonds
The Alipore Necklace featured over 100 carats of cut and cabochon tourmalines set with old mine cut and brilliant cut diamonds (Courtesy Sabyasachi/Naina.co)
A tangle of pearls with rose cut, brilliant cut and uncut diamonds, dotted with morganites and gold icon motifs
A tangle of pearls with rose cut, brilliant cut and uncut diamonds, dotted with morganites and gold icon motifs (Courtesy Sabyasachi/Naina.co)

The Calcutta Rose Suite included 446 carat collection of rare sherbet-toned tourmalines, 60 carats of old mine cut diamonds and 35 carats if brilliant cut diamonds.
The Calcutta Rose Suite included 446 carat collection of rare sherbet-toned tourmalines, 60 carats of old mine cut diamonds and 35 carats if brilliant cut diamonds. (Courtesy Sabyasachi/Naina.co)

