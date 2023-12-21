Inside Sabyasachi's first high jewellery show in India The designer presented over 20 pieces, created using precious gemstones, that brought together glamour and aesthetics of Art Deco and traditional designs. A look at some of the pieces /fashion/trends/sabyasachi-mukherjee-high-jewellery-fashion-show-111703159370511.html 111703159370511 story

The Maharani Necklace, created using uncut diamonds, sapphires, pearls and tourmalines (Courtesy Sabyasachi/Naina.co)

The Alipore Necklace featured over 100 carats of cut and cabochon tourmalines set with old mine cut and brilliant cut diamonds (Courtesy Sabyasachi/Naina.co) A tangle of pearls with rose cut, brilliant cut and uncut diamonds, dotted with morganites and gold icon motifs (Courtesy Sabyasachi/Naina.co) The Calcutta Rose Suite included 446 carat collection of rare sherbet-toned tourmalines, 60 carats of old mine cut diamonds and 35 carats if brilliant cut diamonds. (Courtesy Sabyasachi/Naina.co)


