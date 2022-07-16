advertisement

Home > Fashion> Trends > Sabyasachi brings bling to the old world

Sabyasachi brings bling to the old world

Sabyasachi couture's latest collection finds its muse in the old school glamour of Kolkata 

The hand dyed and embellished tulle sari from the custom Couture Collection 2022
The hand dyed and embellished tulle sari from the custom Couture Collection 2022
Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 16.07.2022  |  08:25 AM IST

“For me the sari is a truly unique and versatile garment that owns its identity even as it transcends boundaries and geographies,” says designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee as his eponymous label launched its latest couture collection online.

The collection is yet another attempt by the designer to revive a lost Kolkata  decade. It reminisces the grand maisons of north Kolkata, Venetian chandeliers and tarnished silverware. Its drapes capture the beauty of zardozi, and printed vintage florals.

A hand-dyed gown layered with embroidered tulle and embellished with beads and sequins
A hand-dyed gown layered with embroidered tulle and embellished with beads and sequins
A hand-dyed lehenga embroidered with sequins and an embroidered tulle veil.
A hand-dyed lehenga embroidered with sequins and an embroidered tulle veil.
The collection celebrates the old-style style with a lot of bling and glamour
The collection celebrates the old-style style with a lot of bling and glamour
The collection plays with a lot of textures and fabrics.
The collection plays with a lot of textures and fabrics.

