Sabyasachi brings bling to the old world

“For me the sari is a truly unique and versatile garment that owns its identity even as it transcends boundaries and geographies,” says designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee as his eponymous label launched its latest couture collection online.
The collection is yet another attempt by the designer to revive a lost Kolkata decade. It reminisces the grand maisons of north Kolkata, Venetian chandeliers and tarnished silverware. Its drapes capture the beauty of zardozi, and printed vintage florals.
