Sabyasachi brings bling to the old world

“For me the sari is a truly unique and versatile garment that owns its identity even as it transcends boundaries and geographies,” says designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee as his eponymous label launched its latest couture collection online.

The collection is yet another attempt by the designer to revive a lost Kolkata decade. It reminisces the grand maisons of north Kolkata, Venetian chandeliers and tarnished silverware. Its drapes capture the beauty of zardozi, and printed vintage florals.

A hand-dyed gown layered with embroidered tulle and embellished with beads and sequins (Sabyasachi Couture )

A hand-dyed lehenga embroidered with sequins and an embroidered tulle veil. (Sabyasachi Couture )

The collection celebrates the old-style style with a lot of bling and glamour (Sabyasachi Couture )

The collection plays with a lot of textures and fabrics. (Sabyasachi Couture )

