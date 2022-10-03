Saaksha & Kinni wants to marry embroidery and tech

Fashion designers Saaksha Bhat and Kinnari Kamat, the brain behind the Saaksha & Kinni label, are all set to showcase their collection, Prism, at the upcoming FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week.

The occasionwear ensembles, which will be presented on 14 October at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre, have Indo-western silhouettes and carry the brand's signature bold prints and abstract designs. They have been elevated by traditional embroideries from Gujarat and Rajasthan (think leheriya prints, kedia styles), the two states the designers often refer to for design inspiration. For the collection, the designers have partnered with Logitech, a Swiss brand known for its computer peripherals.

All the vibrant prints in the collection will lie in colourful tie-and-dye, geometrical lines and abstract flowers, say the designers. A recurring theme that runs through the collection is youthful, colourful, experimental and bold, they add. The same theme runs through the Logitech collection as well.

A sketch from the Prism collection by Saaksha & Kinni

“The mouse and keyboard sets (from Logitech’s Studio Series), which are designed especially for Gen Z and working millennials, also sport a sleek and stylish design with a pop of colour,” explains Srinivas Rao Vishnubhotla, country head, Logitech India. “Today’s millennials and Gen Z’s seek style, design, and self-expression as part of their daily activity and technology has become a reflection of their identity.”

After a successful on ground season in New Delhi, the October 2022 edition of FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week is set to feature a line-up comprising some of the best leading designers and partners across the country, including Gaurav Gupta, Amit Aggarwal and Anju Modi.

This edition also marks the Fashion Design Council of India’s (FDCI) return to Mumbai in partnership with Lakmé Fashion Week to a fully physical format for the first time in 16 years.

