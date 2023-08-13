Runway shows have become more about the PR, says Surily Goel

Designer Surily Goel is famous for creating boho luxe designs. Beads, lace and geometric motifs steeped in folklore and free-flowing silhouettes fill her collections. Drawing inspiration from cinema, music, art, travel, food, and personal experiences, she's carved a niche for herself and dressed the who's who of the glamour world, from supermodels like Mehr Jessia to actors like Preity Zinta.
Her new campaign, styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania and shot by Rohan Shrestra, marks her 20 years in the fashion industry.
In an interview with Lounge, Goel talks about her journey and the influences that shape her work. Edited excerpts:
I still believe in our gypsy style and boho vibe. However, over the years, this sensibility has evolved and refined.
My designs have always been inspired by my travels and give me the freedom to express myself. But my love for Indian tradition is embedded in my heart, so you will always see mirrors and beads in geometric patterns in my ensembles.
I always believe in one focal point in my designs, so while the mirror embroideries with shells and beads have always been the focus, the fabrics and silhouettes have been flowy and classic.
Jaipur, Rishikesh and Goa are my favourite cities in india. Boho luxe, to me, is a sense of freedom with a hint of luxury. I enjoy extrapolating traditional embroideries inspired from Rajasthan folklore and reinterpreting them in a modern way.
Manish Malhotra has been a huge influence in shaping up my career and my life! I studied fashion at Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM), Los Angeles, but on ground I was totally trained by him.
Bollywood is important to every brand. In today's day and age where everything is about social media and digital marketing, it’s the best way to create brand awareness and reach out across the board.
Honestly, I don’t take long sabbaticals at all. I only took a two-year long break as I had some personal and health issues to address, but yes, I do believe it’s important to focus on your life and recharge.
She is a free soul, a traveller, an explorer and someone who is not afraid to express herself.
My design process is fairly simple. I get inspired by so many things around me and on a subconscious level, it gets interpreted organically.
Yes, I have been off the runway for a long time. I do feel the game has changed over the years. Runway shows have become more about the PR and frills around it. I rather keep it simple and focus on my product.
My personal style is my reality. I am a simple girl who loves to dream. My aesthetics are informed by my fantasies and reflect my ability to express them in reality.