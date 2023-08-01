Shantnu and Nikhil shows how to make couture more sleek and grand The label's collection ‘Etheria’ seamlessly blended Indian and Italian influences /fashion/trends/runway-india-couture-week-2023-fashion-style-italy-shantnu-and-nikhil-111690865965304.html 111690865965304 story

Shantanu Mehra (left) and Nikhil Mehra (wearing glasses) with Bollywood actors and showstoppers, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan.

Also read: Gaurav Gupta brings drama and simplicity to couture The dresses from the collection channelled the Gatsby era, with exaggerated flowy gowns and deep colours (Money SHARMA / AFP) The menswear collection was subtle and grand at the same time, with shimmery jackets and sheer inners (Money SHARMA / AFP) Drawing inspiration from the grandeur of palaces, the collection seamlessly fused Indian and Roman influences (Money SHARMA / AFP) Also read: Pearlcore, sequincore shine at Dolly J's couture show Sara Ali Khan walked the ramp in a resplendent cream-hued lehenga adorned with patterned ivory embellishments. Aditya Roy Kapur wore a cream bandhgala, paired with white salwar, which featured a standout pocket extending into a pleated detail. (PTI) Also read: Rimzim Dadu offers a refreshing modern take on wedding wear at couture week The bridal silhouettes explored exaggerated ornate veils paired with bejewelled capes and jackets, and embroidered gloves (AFP) FIRST PUBLISHED

