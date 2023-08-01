Shantnu and Nikhil shows how to make couture more sleek and grand

Also read: Gaurav Gupta brings drama and simplicity to couture
The dresses from the collection channelled the Gatsby era, with exaggerated flowy gowns and deep colours
(Money SHARMA / AFP)
The menswear collection was subtle and grand at the same time, with shimmery jackets and sheer inners
(Money SHARMA / AFP)
Drawing inspiration from the grandeur of palaces, the collection seamlessly fused Indian and Roman influences
(Money SHARMA / AFP)
Sara Ali Khan walked the ramp in a resplendent cream-hued lehenga adorned with patterned ivory embellishments. Aditya Roy Kapur wore a cream bandhgala, paired with white salwar, which featured a standout pocket extending into a pleated detail.
(PTI)
The bridal silhouettes explored exaggerated ornate veils paired with bejewelled capes and jackets, and embroidered gloves
(AFP)