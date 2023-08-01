advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
WEB STORIES PHOTOS
WEB STORIES PHOTOS

Home > Fashion> Trends > Shantnu and Nikhil shows how to make couture more sleek and grand

Shantnu and Nikhil shows how to make couture more sleek and grand

The label's collection ‘Etheria’ seamlessly blended Indian and Italian influences

Shantanu Mehra (left) and Nikhil Mehra (wearing glasses) with Bollywood actors and showstoppers, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan.
Shantanu Mehra (left) and Nikhil Mehra (wearing glasses) with Bollywood actors and showstoppers, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan.
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 01.08.2023  |  05:00 PM IST

Also read: Gaurav Gupta brings drama and simplicity to couture

The dresses from the collection channelled the Gatsby era, with exaggerated flowy gowns and deep colours
The dresses from the collection channelled the Gatsby era, with exaggerated flowy gowns and deep colours (Money SHARMA / AFP)
The menswear collection was subtle and grand at the same time, with shimmery jackets and sheer inners
The menswear collection was subtle and grand at the same time, with shimmery jackets and sheer inners (Money SHARMA / AFP)
Drawing inspiration from the grandeur of palaces, the collection seamlessly fused Indian and Roman influences
Drawing inspiration from the grandeur of palaces, the collection seamlessly fused Indian and Roman influences (Money SHARMA / AFP)

Also read: Pearlcore, sequincore shine at Dolly J's couture show

Sara Ali Khan walked the ramp in a resplendent cream-hued lehenga adorned with patterned ivory embellishments. Aditya Roy Kapur wore a cream bandhgala, paired with white salwar, which featured a standout pocket extending into a pleated detail.
Sara Ali Khan walked the ramp in a resplendent cream-hued lehenga adorned with patterned ivory embellishments. Aditya Roy Kapur wore a cream bandhgala, paired with white salwar, which featured a standout pocket extending into a pleated detail. (PTI)

Also read: Rimzim Dadu offers a refreshing modern take on wedding wear at couture week

The bridal silhouettes explored exaggerated ornate veils paired with bejewelled capes and jackets, and embroidered gloves
The bridal silhouettes explored exaggerated ornate veils paired with bejewelled capes and jackets, and embroidered gloves (AFP)

Next Story