Rohit Gandhi, Rahul Khanna give new energy to Indian couture

Rohit Gandhi, Rahul Khanna give new energy to Indian couture

Inspired by the Fibonacci wave, the designer duo's presentation at the India Couture Week was a stunning mix of traditional and modern

Actor Malaika Arora was the show stopper for the Rohit Gandhi Rahul Khanna showcase titled, 'Fibonacci', at the India Couture Week 2022. 
Actor Malaika Arora was the show stopper for the Rohit Gandhi Rahul Khanna showcase titled, 'Fibonacci', at the India Couture Week 2022.  (FDCI)
The designers combined the grace of elegant fabrics with precise design and technique.
The designers combined the grace of elegant fabrics with precise design and technique. (FDCI)
The collection's embroidery was a play of intricate patterns inspired by the Fibonacci wave.
The collection's embroidery was a play of intricate patterns inspired by the Fibonacci wave. (FDCI)
Cut-out gowns, and bodysuit and sequinned dresses created muted, yet extravagant ensembles.
Cut-out gowns, and bodysuit and sequinned dresses created muted, yet extravagant ensembles. (FDCI)
The designers tweaked traditional silhouettes to create a new wave of contemporary outfits.
The designers tweaked traditional silhouettes to create a new wave of contemporary outfits. (FDCI )
  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    28.07.2022 | 11:10 AM IST

