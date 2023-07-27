advertisement

Ritu Kumar offers the old world charm in a modern silhouette

Ritu Kumar offers the old world charm in a modern silhouette

After a decade, the designer returned to the India Couture Week in Delhi, with a collection that celebrated traditional India and met the demands of the modern consumer

Ritu Kumar with showstopper Aditi Rao Hydari at the end of her show on 26 July. The collection of over 30-plus garments brought together traditional forms like kasab and kashidakari on traditional as well as modern styles
Ritu Kumar with showstopper Aditi Rao Hydari at the end of her show on 26 July. The collection of over 30-plus garments brought together traditional forms like kasab and kashidakari on traditional as well as modern styles (Money SHARM/AFP)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 27.07.2023  |  05:00 PM IST

The collection featured heavily embroidered classics like the Anarkali kurta (that came with the much-needed pockets), and printed saris draped in several ways, along with western styles like bodysuits, short jackets and gowns.
The collection featured heavily embroidered classics like the Anarkali kurta (that came with the much-needed pockets), and printed saris draped in several ways, along with western styles like bodysuits, short jackets and gowns. (Money SHARM/AFP)
Among the highlights of the collection were the sequin work (the first time Kumar focused so heavily on sequin work) on different blouses and short jacket tops.
Among the highlights of the collection were the sequin work (the first time Kumar focused so heavily on sequin work) on different blouses and short jacket tops. (Money SHARMA/ AFP)
The garments were mostly in earthy tones of browns, beige and whites, all elevated by statement-making footwear like knee-length boots and shiny broad heels.
The garments were mostly in earthy tones of browns, beige and whites, all elevated by statement-making footwear like knee-length boots and shiny broad heels. (Money SHARMA/AFP)

Kumar's much-beloved flower motifs were seen throughout the collection.
Kumar's much-beloved flower motifs were seen throughout the collection. (Zakir/ANI Photo )

