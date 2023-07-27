Ritu Kumar offers the old world charm in a modern silhouette After a decade, the designer returned to the India Couture Week in Delhi, with a collection that celebrated traditional India and met the demands of the modern consumer /fashion/trends/ritu-kumar-traditional-textiles-modern-india-couture-week-2023-111690435745571.html 111690435745571 story

Ritu Kumar with showstopper Aditi Rao Hydari at the end of her show on 26 July. The collection of over 30-plus garments brought together traditional forms like kasab and kashidakari on traditional as well as modern styles (Money SHARM/AFP)

The collection featured heavily embroidered classics like the Anarkali kurta (that came with the much-needed pockets), and printed saris draped in several ways, along with western styles like bodysuits, short jackets and gowns. (Money SHARM/AFP) Among the highlights of the collection were the sequin work (the first time Kumar focused so heavily on sequin work) on different blouses and short jacket tops. (Money SHARMA/ AFP) The garments were mostly in earthy tones of browns, beige and whites, all elevated by statement-making footwear like knee-length boots and shiny broad heels. (Money SHARMA/AFP) Kumar's much-beloved flower motifs were seen throughout the collection. (Zakir/ANI Photo )


