Ritu Kumar offers the old world charm in a modern silhouette

The collection featured heavily embroidered classics like the Anarkali kurta (that came with the much-needed pockets), and printed saris draped in several ways, along with western styles like bodysuits, short jackets and gowns.
Among the highlights of the collection were the sequin work (the first time Kumar focused so heavily on sequin work) on different blouses and short jacket tops.
The garments were mostly in earthy tones of browns, beige and whites, all elevated by statement-making footwear like knee-length boots and shiny broad heels.
Kumar's much-beloved flower motifs were seen throughout the collection.
